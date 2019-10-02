× Police arrest suspected porch pirate after seeing video on social media

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a 26-year-old man has been taken into custody after a theft in southwest Oklahoma City.

This past weekend, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department saw a video on social media of a suspected porch pirate.

Investigators with the Santa Fe Division were able to quickly identify the alleged suspect as 26-year-old Sean Lee Wagoner. Wagoner was already wanted on two outstanding county warrants.

On Tuesday, officers went to Wagoner’s home and took him into custody after a short foot chase.

Authorities say they also found a stolen car parked in front of the home, along with several pieces of stolen property.

Wagoner was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on two complaints of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.