Police hope new surveillance video leads to shooting, assault suspect

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. - Officials are asking for help identifying the suspect in a terrifying shooting and assault back on September 16 in Canadian County.

A woman was shot on the side of the road, then as she was trying to get away, the shooter allegedly tried to run her over with his truck.

Now, police have new surveillance video they hope will help catch the man behind the wheel.

The whole ordeal started at I-40 and Meridian at around 9:30 p.m. September 16.

Investigators have gone back to businesses in the area and found a new video of the truck that played a huge role in this terrifying shooting.

Canadian County officials are looking for a silver Dodge pickup with a welding rig on the bed.

A woman was reportedly trying to find a ride home when she asked the driver of that truck for a lift.

"She got in the vehicle and immediately noticed that there was something wrong with his demeanor... it scared her," said Sgt. Scott Hendricks of the Canadian County Sheriff's Office.

The man started heading west on I-40, away from her home.

He reportedly then demanded that the woman perform a sex act on him. When she refused, he allegedly pulled a gun from the side glove compartment.

Then he pulled the truck over west of Yukon.

"At that point he demanded that she get out of the vehicle. He fired two rounds, striking the victim with one of the rounds," said Hendricks.

With a bullet hole in her forearm, she tried to run away. That's when the driver allegedly tried to run her over.

She dodged the truck, and 20 minutes later, she made it back to I-40 where she got help.

Police say they have a good description of the suspect: a white male in his 40s with a flame tattoo on his left forearm. He is balding, with strawberry blonde stubble and a potbelly.

Police say the silver Dodge truck has a unique welding rig set a foot or so back from the cab and camoflauge interior in the cab.

"Somebody should recognize this truck. Its pretty unique as far as the truck is concerned," said Hendricks.

Police says they are not sure if the driver and truck are from Oklahoma, but they say he has worked in the state.

If you know anything about this you are urged to call the Canadian County Sheriff's Office.