Roff woman dies following collision on Chickasaw Turnpike

SULPHUR, Okla. – A Roff, Okla., woman died from injuries caused during a vehicle collision Tuesday.

Randi Kirkland, 37, suffered the injuries at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday on the Chickasaw Turnpike, three miles east of Sulphur, Okla., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Kirkland was driving her 2001 Chevy Tahoe east on the Chickasaw Turnpike when she crossed left of center for unknown reasons and crashed into 2019 Nissan Altima heading west, according to the news release.

Neither the driver nor the passenger of the Altima were injured, the news release states.

Kirkland was not wearing her seat belt when the crash occurred, according to the news release.