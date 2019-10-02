× Rudy’s “Country Store” and Bar-B-Q raising money for breast cancer charities with pink cup campaign

OKLAHOMA CITY – Rudy’s “Country Store” and Bar-B-Q is launching a “Cup for a Cause” campaign that will benefit breast cancer charity partners across the United States.

On Tuesday, Rudy’s “Country Store” and Bar-B-Q kicked off their 8th annual Pink “Cup for a Cause” campaign with a brand-new cup design.

All of the store’s large cups, 32 ounces, are transformed into the newly designed cup, featuring the color pink and a ribbon signifying breast cancer, and are only available during the month of October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Rudy’s launched the Cup for a Cause campaign back in 2012 and has raised more than $1.9 million for breast cancer, military charities and hurricane relief.

Guests are encouraged to donate $1 to be given to Rudy’s breast cancer charity partners at the end of the month.

In Oklahoma, Oklahoma Project Woman is a participating charity.

Rudy’s Camo “Cup for a Cause” raised a record-breaking $150,000 for various military charities in May.