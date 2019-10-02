Rudy’s “Country Store” and Bar-B-Q raising money for breast cancer charities with pink cup campaign

Posted 10:32 am, October 2, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Rudy’s “Country Store” and Bar-B-Q is launching a “Cup for a Cause” campaign that will benefit breast cancer charity partners across the United States.

On Tuesday, Rudy’s “Country Store” and Bar-B-Q kicked off their 8th annual Pink “Cup for a Cause” campaign with a brand-new cup design.

All of the store’s large cups, 32 ounces, are transformed into the newly designed cup, featuring the color pink and a ribbon signifying breast cancer, and are only available during the month of October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Rudy’s launched the Cup for a Cause campaign back in 2012 and has raised more than $1.9 million for breast cancer, military charities and hurricane relief.

Guests are encouraged to donate $1 to be given to Rudy’s breast cancer charity partners at the end of the month.

In Oklahoma, Oklahoma Project Woman is a participating charity.

Rudy’s Camo “Cup for a Cause” raised a record-breaking $150,000 for various military charities in May.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.