Sam Noble Museum offering free admission to teachers during October

NORMAN, Okla. – A metro museum is offering free admission to teachers during the month of October.

The Sam Noble Museum is offering complimentary admission to all pre-K through 12th-grade teachers and homeschool teachers.

Museum officials say teachers should bring their school ID. If you are a homeschool teacher, let the front desk know.

The offer is happening through the month of October.

