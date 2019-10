Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma redshirt freshman Miguel Edwards has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The news was first reported by Jason Kersey of the The Athletic.

Edwards saw limited action last season which saw him collect two tackles. He had played sparingly this season.

Edwards joins fellow defensive back Starrland Baldwin and linebacker Joanthan Perkins as Sooners who have entered the Transfer Portal this season.

The Sooners square off with Kansas this weekend.