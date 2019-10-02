Traffic advisory for Cordell

CORDELL, Okla- Heads up for drivers in Cordell.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation reports SH-152 will be closed between Temple St. and Grant St. in Cordell through late October.

Both directions of SH-152/Main St. are closed at the railroad crossing between Temple St. and Grant St. in Cordell from 11 a.m. Oct.2,  through late October as part of a railroad crossing upgrade project by Farm Rail, who can be reached at 580-323-1234.

The signed detour is south on US-183 to Rocky then west on SH-55 to Sentinel then north on SH-44 back to SH-152 or find an alternate route.

 

