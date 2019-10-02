Tulsa school earns international honor for dual-language program

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma school has been honored with an international distinction by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Eisenhower International School in Tulsa received the prestigious Label Franc Education 2019 seal for its French dual-language program for pre-K through fifth-graders. Eisenhower is one of 53 schools in 13 states to earn the honor.

“I continue to be impressed with the dedication and innovation at Eisenhower International School, which exemplifies the gold standard of immersion schools,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said. “Their students have shown remarkable academic achievements, modeling excellence in education in Oklahoma and demonstrating how world language studies can develop exceptional knowledge in linguistics and strengthen analytic skills.”

As a result of the distinction, Eisenhower will receive access to online media libraries and other educational resources in partnership with the French Ministry of Education.