Two juveniles arrested in connection to Edmond Dollar General burglary

EDMOND, Okla. – Two juveniles were arrested in connection to a burglary at a Dollar General in Edmond, officials say.

At around 3 a.m. Monday, police responded to an alarm at the Dollar General near Danforth and Kelly.

When police arrived, they found that the store had been broken into through the ceiling.

Police reviewed surveillance video and say it showed two males entering through ceiling tiles.

A 12-pack of beer was taken from the store, police say.

According to Edmond police, an officer was talking to a clerk at a 7-Eleven the next day, who told him of possible suspects for the burglary. A customer in the store then told the officer the suspects were possibly staying in an abandoned house.

Police found the abandoned house and two males, ages 14 and 16 inside, along with clothes they were seen wearing on the surveillance video.

The juveniles were taken into custody and will be charged with second-degree burglary and unlawful entry into the abandoned house.