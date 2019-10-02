Upcoming roadway construction project at Will Rogers World Airport expected to cause delays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Will Rogers World Airport announced a major roadway construction project Wednesday that will slow you down for about eight months.

It will begin Monday, October 14th, and airport officials recommend you plan for an extra 15-20 minutes between the time you leave your home and park your car.

"We're going to see some backups, we're going to have some detours," said Will Rogers World Airport spokesperson Karen Carney.

Perhaps the biggest impact will be the narrowing of Terminal Drive from four lanes to one in both directions.

Carney says this construction is necessary - because Terminal Drive has been deteriorating over the last few years due to age and an increase in traffic.

They've had record-breaking numbers of travelers at the airport over the last few years, according to Carney.

"So it's really kind of taking a beating on that roadway," she said.

Many folks take SW 54th St., but left turns from Meridian will be prohibited for part of the project.

Instead, those drivers will be encouraged to take Airport Road.

"I think that will just be a lot of habit-changing," said Carney.

This is one of two major projects the airport is taking on.

Back in March, the airport launched a two-year $89 million terminal expansion.

While travelers aren`t feeling much impact from that project at this time - they certainly will with this roadway construction.

"So aside from flying, you're going to have to have some patience when you come to the airport but it's all going to be fantastic in the end," said Carney.

The project will be done in three phases.

For more details and maps click the link below:

Map of Terminal Drive Reconstruction