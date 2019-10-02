Walmart offering free grocery delivery until Oct. 31

OKLAHOMA CITY – America’s largest retailer is offering free grocery delivery service to its customers until the end of the month.

Walmart is making its Grocery Delivery service free to all customers now until October 31.

Customers will enter the code HOMEFREE at checkout, with a $50 minimum order, and Walmart will waive the $7.95/$9.95 delivery free.

If you haven’t tried Grocery Delivery, here’s how it works:

Order and choose a delivery time: Customers visit walmart.com/grocery or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter their zip codes and begin creating their shopping lists. During checkout, they select a time to for their order to be delivered.

Personal grocery shoppers fill the basket: Personal shoppers select the freshest produce, meats and other items each customer requested.

Delivery: Delivery partners will be requested by a Walmart grocery associate when the order is ready to be delivered, who will then drive directly to the customer's location during the 1-hour delivery window they chose.

Click here to find delivery locations.