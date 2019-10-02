× Yukon police officer arrested for allegedly submitting fraudulent timecards

YUKON, Okla. – A Yukon police officer was arrested after he allegedly submitted fraudulent timecards.

Sergeant Tim Peters turned himself in recently at the Canadian County Jail.

According to the Yukon Review, Peters is accused of falsifying his time card 11 times over the past 18 months, getting more than a $1,000 for time he did not work.

Less a month ago, Captain Chris Cunningham with the Yukon Police Department was fired for allegedly doing the same thing.

“At this time, it’s estimated that approximately $1,175 was paid to Cunningham for 27 hours of work,” said Maj. Matt Fairchild, Yukon Police Department, told News 4 last month.

So far, no charges have been filed in either case.

