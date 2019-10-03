× Calm Waters: Volunteers needed after first-ever waitlist for divorce support group

OKLAHOMA CITY – Calm Waters Center for Children and Families has announced that, for the first time in collective memory, there is a waitlist for the Center’s Thursday night divorce support group.

“Oklahoma has the fourth-highest divorce rate in the nation, according to the 2017 American Community Survey, and 1 in 11 children in Oklahoma will experience the death of a parent or sibling by the time they graduate high school, according to a nationwide research study by Judy’s House,” said Erin Engelke, Calm Waters executive director. “Sadly, death and divorce touches each of us at some point in our lives, but volunteering with Calm Waters allows the community to give back and make a difference in the lives of our children and families who could use your help and support.”

To clear the waitlist, the Center says five new volunteer group facilitators are needed to commit to serving children families two Thursdays a month, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Calm Waters will begin offering group facilitation training, on the second Friday of each month, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning October 11.

The Center relies on trained volunteer group facilitators to lead a grief or divorce support group of 3 to 14 adults or children, ages 3-18, while under the leadership of Calm Waters in-house clinicians.

Calm Waters group facilitator requirements include a 6-month commitment to an evening support group, a background check, two references, must be over 18, and have completed the free Calm Waters 14-hour Grief Theory training course.

Click here to apply for the Calm Waters group facilitator role and register for training.