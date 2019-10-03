Children found living among rats, trash in Oklahoma home leads to three arrests

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. – Three people were arrested after two children were found living in a house with rats and bags of trash.

On Monday, George Hodge, Billy Vaughn and Samantha Vaughn were arrested for child neglect.

According to KXII, deputies were serving a warrant at a home in Ardmore at around 10:15 p.m. Monday when they found piles of trash, dirty clothes spread throughout the house and several rats and mice.

Officials say the house smelled of smoke, rat urine and feces.

A one-year-old and three-year-old were found sleeping in one of the rooms.

A deputy said there appeared to be chew marks on pillows inside the crib.

One of the children had black spots on their teeth and the other had several bruises. They were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Hodge, Billy and Samantha are expected to be in court on November 21.

