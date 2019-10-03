× Del City police looking for three suspects following chase

DEL CITY, Okla. – Three suspects are on the run after officers attempted to pull a vehicle over in Del City.

At around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Del City police attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle did not stop and kept going.

Police pursued the vehicle into a neighborhood near SE 44th and Sunnylane where three people inside the vehicle bailed out.

Officials tell News 4 the car hit a parked vehicle because the suspects left it in gear when they fled the scene.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Air One was called to the scene to search for the suspects, however, the suspects are still on the run.

It is unknown why police were pulling the vehicle over.

Descriptions of the suspects are not yet known, but if you have any information, call Del City police.