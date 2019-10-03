× Edmond bus service launches live bus tracking for passengers

EDMOND, Okla. – Edmond’s free bus service has launched a live bus tracking service so passengers will be able to see where buses are in real-time.

City officials say the live tracking covers all local routes, including the 100x Expresslink that travels to downtown Oklahoma City.

Users can download the Citylink app by searching “Citylink Edmond” in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. The map can also be viewed online here.

The service is launched as a partnership between the City of Edmond and the University of Central Oklahoma.

Click here for more information on the Citylink bus service.