OKLAHOMA CITY – First responders are on the scene of an officer-involved crash including two other cars near SW 3rd and Meridian.

One person was transported to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

An Oklahoma City Police cruiser, a white Honda sedan, and a van with a trailer attached are all involved.

One lane of traffic is shut down at this time.

Officer-involved accident SW 3rd/Meridian. At least one of the NB lanes of traffic will be closed temporarily. If you drive through this location on your way home, we suggest you please find an alternate route. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) October 3, 2019

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.