× Guthrie Public Schools enters contract with New York company following cyberattack

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Officials with Guthrie Public Schools are taking extra steps to ensure data safety after they were targeted by a cyberattack last month.

The superintendent for the Guthrie Public Schools said that Guthrie schools experienced network outages due to hackers on September 16.

Officials said they were told no sensitive information was compromised.

Since then, state leaders, along with the Department of Homeland Security, were contacted to investigate.

The technology team also worked to restore the network.

According to the Guthrie News Page, at a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, the district agreed “to enter a contract with a New York company to provide network assessment, recovery and monitoring.”

The paper reports the company, Arete Advisors, will retrieve and recover lost files, and is estimated to cost $58,710.90.

Click here to read more.