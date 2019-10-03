Local couple takes to the skies after skydiving plan taken from them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUSHING, Okla. - An engaged Oklahoma couple took a big leap of faith over the weekend, jumping out of a plane from 12,000 feet in the air.

Last year, Carly Benson surprised her fiance Eric with his and her tandem jumps from Scissortail Skydiving.

Eric is in the military and could be deployed at anytime. So Carly went ahead and purchased a gift certificate for the jumps. However, that flight never took off.

Scissortail Skydiving went out of business.

With the owner flat out refusing to give them a refund, our In Your Corner team surprised Carly and Eric with news that the Oklahoma Skydiving Center wanted to take them on their first ever skydiving adventure.

And former In Your Corner reporter Scott Hines also got to cross skydiving off his bucket list.

The epic jump at the Oklahoma Skydiving Center was the perfect way for Scott to cap off a historic 15-year career at News 4.

Watch the video above for more on Carly and Eric's sky-high adventure.