ODOC returns minimum-security prisons to normal daytime operations, reinstates visitation

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has returned nine minimum-security prisons, four minimum units and the state’s only medium-security women’s prison to normal daytime operations and reinstated weekend visitation following fights that left 36 inmates injured and one dead more than two weeks ago.

These changes affect the following prisons:

Eddie Warrior Correctional Center

Mabel Bassett Correctional Center

Kate Barnard Correctional Center

Jackie Brannon Correctional Center

Jess Dunn Correctional Center

Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center

Bill Johnson Correctional Center

John Lilley Correctional Center

Howard McLeod Correctional Center

William S. Key Correctional Center

Dick Conner Correctional Center Minimum-Security Unit

Mack Alford Correctional Center Minimum-Security Unit

James Crabtree Correctional Center Minimum-Security Unit

Lexington Assessment & Reception Center Minimum-Security Unit

The facilities have resumed normal operations from approximately 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and enter controlled movement at night.

Controlled movement gives inmates more freedom of movement on prison grounds than lockdown while also helping staff limit inmate activity to prevent violence.

The remaining state facilities not mentioned above are still locked down until further notice to protect staff and inmates. No visitation is allowed at locked-down facilities.

On September 14, an estimated 150 to 200 inmates in an Oklahoma prison initiated acts of violence led by inmate gang leaders and gang members, which spread to five additional Oklahoma prisons the next day.

ODOC initiated a statewide lockdown Sept. 15. The state locked down the institutions to keep the violence from spreading, and no further incidents related to the gang dispute have taken place since.

On September 27, Governor Stitt signed an executive order authorizing the Secretary of Public Safety, the Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration and ODOC to research and implement technology to eliminate contraband cellphones in Oklahoma prisons and correctional facilities.