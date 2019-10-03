OKC Animal Welfare celebrating “Dogtober” with half-price puppy, dog adoptions

OKLAHOMA CITY – The OKC Animal Welfare is turning October into “Dogtober” with half-price dog and puppy adoptions.

“Dogtober is great not only because of the adoption specials, but because the fall weather is great to spend time outside with your new pet,” said OKC Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “Stop by Animal Welfare any day of the month, or visit us at one of our special events.”

During Dogtober, the shelter will offer half-price dog and puppy adoptions at $30 and these adoption events:

Oct. 5 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.), Midwest ArtFest, Charles J. Johnson Central Park at Town Center Plaza, 7201 SE 29 th Street in Midwest City

Street in Midwest City Oct. 6 (11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.), PetSmart, 1417 W I-240 Service Road

Oct. 12 (noon to 5:30 p.m.), Fall for a Dog, OKC Animal Welfare, 2811 SE 29 th Street

Street Oct. 13 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.), PetSmart, 7177 SE 29 th Street in Midwest City

Street in Midwest City Oct. 19 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.), OKC S.A.F.E., State Fair Park (Oklahoma Expo Hall), 3213 Wichita Walk

Oct. 26 (noon to 5:30 p.m.), Howloween Adoption Spooktacular, OKC Animal Welfare, 2811 SE 29th Street

All adoptable animals from the shelter are microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.

The OKC Animal Welfare, 2811 SE 29th Street, is open for adoption noon to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

Click here to view adoptable pets.