OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation hosting annual Golf Classic

OKLAHOMA CITY – The OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation is hosting their annual Golf Classic in less than two weeks.

Proceeds will benefit the OKCPS Coat-A-Kid Program, the OKC Dodgers Rookie League and the Little Library at Lee Elementary School.

Officials with the OKC Dodgers say the Golf Classic is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the foundation.

The golf classic will be held October 14 at the Twin Hills Golf and Country Club, 3401 N.E. 36th Street, in Oklahoma City.

Carol Herrick, Executive Director of the OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation, stopped by News 4 to talk about the event.

Click here if you're interested in registering or call (405) 218-2104.