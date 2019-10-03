OKCPD search for suspect who left man’s stolen truck at gas station down the street from victim’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police looking for a suspect in connection with a stolen truck that turned up down the street from where it was stolen.

“Man... I can’t take any more hits, I’ve lost just about everything due to this,” said the truck's owner David Eden.

Eden was left angry and confused Tuesday after he woke up and his truck was gone.

“They cleaned it out, better looking inside than it has in a long time,” he said.

The thief stole it from Eden's home near NW 23rd and May.

The very next day, Eden's truck turned up in an unlikely spot.

“My boss was at the gas station getting gas for the shop, and low and behold my truck pulls up and he’s there to get gas himself in my truck,” said Eden.

Oklahoma City Police now searching for that man.

“The suspect who is described as a white male with red hair, actually purchased gas for the truck, and then for unknown reasons left the truck parked there,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan.

Eden says his boss went and confronted the man driving Eden's truck.

“And he said, 'well you can have the truck,' and my boss said, 'well, I suppose so, it’s not yours.'"

The truck returned, but precious items inside, gone forever.

The thief even took the time to scrape the stickers off the back window.

“The seat had tools all over it and like I said they cleaned it up pretty good,” said Eden.

The thief took a generator worth thousands, a stereo, and even a box that was bolted down underneath the seat.

“They cleaned everything out. I did lose some pictures of my son and stuff that was in the ashtray. I don’t smoke so there was stuff in the ashtray that was valuable... to me anyway,” he said.

For now, Eden says he's feeling thankful to at least have his truck back.

“I feel lucky, but I don’t think he’s going to feel very lucky,” said Eden.

If you know anything about the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or OKCCrimeTips.com.