Oklahoma volunteer firefighter killed in line of duty to be honored nationally

FRIENDSHIP, Okla. – A Jackson County volunteer firefighter who died while battling a house fire outside Altus last year will be added to the National Firefighter Memorial in Maryland this weekend.

In August 2018, Madison “Maddy” Clinton with the Friendship Volunteer Fire Department was fighting flames at a home when the porch collapsed on him. He was killed instantly.

Clinton was a volunteer firefighter for more than 30 years.

He has been honored at the State Firefighter Memorial in Oklahoma City since his death, and now, he will be nationally recognized in Maryland.

Clinton’s wife told KSWO that people across the nation have reached out in support.

“It’s been very overwhelming and very humbling to me throughout the year. It wasn’t just then. They have called me, checked on me and been there for me,” said Sarah Clinton.

Sarah and their two daughters will be attending the ceremony in Maryland this weekend.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is planning to broadcast the candlelight service and memorial service.

