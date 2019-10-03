Oklahoma man convicted of murder in shooting of daughter

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – A man charged with fatally shooting his 22-year-old daughter in the face has been convicted of first-degree murder.

A jury on Wednesday found 45-year-old Ronald Lee McMullen guilty in the June 2017 shooting death of Kailee McMullen at their home in Norman.

Around 5:45 a.m. in June 2017, officials say Ronald Lee McMullen called 911 and told dispatchers that his 22-year-old daughter had been shot in the face.

Emergency crews responded to the home in the 1700 block of Abe Martin Dr., but thought something just wasn’t right about McMullen’s story.

The search warrant affidavit states that McMullen was covered in blood and even had blood under the tank top he was wearing.

Medics attempted to revive Kailee Jo McMullen, but it was no use.

Several days later, Ronald McMullen was arrested for his daughter’s death.

Defense attorney Michael Johnson argued the woman accidentally shot herself. Johnson told The Norman Transcript that he disagrees with the verdict but accepts the jury’s decision.

The jury recommended a sentence of life in prison without parole. Formal sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 4.