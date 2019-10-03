Oktoberfest, festivals happening this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – The weekend is right around the corner! Are you looking for plans?

Wanderlust pop-up shops will return to the Wheeler District.

There will be more than 80 local vendors, as well as food trucks and more. It’s also free to attend.

This takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Orr Family Farm, 14400 S Western Ave., in Oklahoma City, continues its fall festival now through November 9.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

And, the 23rd annual Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival kicks off Thursday.

Bands take the stage starting at 11 a.m. and the last act starts at 9 p.m. Saturday. World-renowned fiddle player Byron Berline and his band will be performing.

It’s Oktoberfest time at Fassler Hall.

The three-day event starts Friday at 11 a.m. and goes through Sunday. Leashed pets are welcome and the event is kid-friendly until 8 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds benefit the Oklahoma Humane Society.