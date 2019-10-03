OU pilots teaming up with regional airline for jobs, summer internships

NORMAN, Okla. – Aspiring pilots at the University of Oklahoma will soon have a career opportunity with a regional airline in the Midwest.

The University of Oklahoma School of Aviation Studies is partnering with Republic Airways, a regional airline headquartered in Indiana. The airline operates flights for American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.

“We are excited to be working with Republic Airways and really look forward to the opportunities it will create for our students as they transition from a professional training environment into their actual flying careers,” said OU School of Aviation Studies Interim Director Eric Metoyer. “We strive to instill the highest levels of performance in our students, and our product will benefit Republic by supplying them with the best pilots to give their customers a reliable and enjoyable flying experience.”

Republic Airways and University Career Pipeline Interview Program will offer OU pilots job offers and summer internships with Republic.

“Republic Airways continues to be impressed by the accomplishments of the faculty, staff and students at OU Aviation,” said Valerie Penn, aviation programs lead at Republic Airways. “As we continue to put a larger emphasis on workforce development, partnerships like this, that offer students a pathway to a stable career, are increasingly more important.”