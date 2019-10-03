Parent hit on the head with chair by another parent following middle school football game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEEKER, Okla. - A middle school game turned into an all out brawl after an opponent’s fans took the trash talking too far.

A Meeker father was slammed in the back of the head with a chair after he says he was trying to protect his son.

“I took one for the team,” Bobby Brooks said. “I’ll put it that way.”

The blowout football game ended with Brooks suffering a black eye and a concussion.

“There was a lot of words heard back and forth,” Brook said.

Brooks son is a 6’5”, 220 pound running back for Meeker Junior High.

A big player who made some big tackles at Monday night’s game against Bethel Acres.

“We are up 30 to nothing,” Brooks said. “There is going to be some trash talking.”

Brooks says it all started when some Bethel Acres moms were unhappy with some of the ref’s calls and mouthed off to his son.

“She starts cussing him and then calls me a piece of s*** as well as him,” Brooks said.

In return, Brooks also had some choice words to say, which is how that woman’s husband got involved.

“The guy was still talking in my ear, but I was walking away and leaving and then he hit be from behind out of no where,” Brooks said.

But it was not with his fists. Instead it was a metal chair.

The force sent him face-first into the pavement before he blacked out.

“It was a chicken s*** move,” Brooks said. “I’ll put it that way.”

News 4 reached out to the Bethel Acres School District. Officials with the school district say they’re unhappy with the actions of their own parents, telling us they’ve been slapped with a “maximum suspension from school activities and school grounds” for the rest of the year.

In the meantime, Brooks says he’s also hired a lawyer and hopes to see the couple in court.

“I don’t think he should be around children at all,” Brooks said. “Let alone his own for something like that.”

Bethel Acres tells News 4 the incident was recorded on surveillance cameras and has been turned over to authorities.