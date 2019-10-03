Police investigating theft targeting elderly woman

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly targeted an elderly woman.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say a woman asked an 86-year-old woman for a ride from a grocery store in the 3500 block of N.W. 39th St.

Investigators allege that while the 86-year-old was putting groceries in her car, the suspect grabbed the victim’s wallet.

The victim didn’t even realize her wallet was missing until she had already dropped off the alleged suspect.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.