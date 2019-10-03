Remains of Vietnam War soldier returning home to Indiana after 50 years

Indianapolis, IN (WRTV ) — The body of a soldier who was killed in Vietnam is returning home after more than 50 years.

The Indiana National Guard will receive the body of Army 1st Lt. Alan Jensen Bardach on Thursday afternoon. Bardach’s remains were recently repatriated from Vietnam.

According to the POW-MIA Council of Indianapolis, Bardach was reported missing in a helicopter crash near Dong Ha on January 8, 1968 — just five weeks after he began service in Vietnam.

Bardach was officially listed as dead on June 8, 1968.

Bardach is believed to have graduated from Shortridge High School in 1961 and then from Purdue University in 1966.

A closed ceremony will take place planeside for Bardach at the Indianapolis International Airport. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Crown Hill Cemetery.