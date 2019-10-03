× Student arrested after allegedly making threat against Duncan High School

DUNCAN, Okla. – A student was arrested after allegedly making a threat against an Oklahoma school.

Officials with Duncan Public Schools posted about the incident on Facebook Wednesday.

The district says no students or schools were in jeopardy thanks to the quick response of law enforcement.

Details about the threat against Duncan High School have not been released.

According to KSWO, some parents were upset that they were not notified about the incident until the Facebook post was made.

Officials say schools are limited on what information can be shared due to the circumstances.

“This is an excellent example of the schools and law enforcement working together proactively to prevent dangers from emerging. School districts are limited by law regarding the amount and nature of information that we can share in these circumstances, especially when the police are investigating the matter. Nevertheless, Duncan Public Schools will update parents and staff as appropriate. Special thanks to students, parents, and community members who continue to inform school officials and law enforcement of any possible threat.”

The district will have additional officers present around the schools as the investigation continues.

Police say they encourage students to report anything suspicious.

Click here to read more information.