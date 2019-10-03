Text message scam circulating in Jackson County, sheriff’s office warns

JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. – A sheriff’s office in southwestern Oklahoma is warning residents to be aware of a scam.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, several residents in the county have received a text message with a picture of two beheaded men.

Officials say the text message contains some personal information and also requires a payment of $5,000.

If the payment is not made, a threat of violence is made.

The sheriff’s office says this is a scam and residents should not give out any personal information or money.