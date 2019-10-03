Text message scam circulating in Jackson County, sheriff’s office warns

Posted 10:49 am, October 3, 2019, by

JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. – A sheriff’s office in southwestern Oklahoma is warning residents to be aware of a scam.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, several residents in the county have received a text message with a picture of two beheaded men.

Officials say the text message contains some personal information and also requires a payment of $5,000.

If the payment is not made, a threat of violence is made.

The sheriff’s office says this is a scam and residents should not give out any personal information or money.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.