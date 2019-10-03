Woman charged with manslaughter in connection with deadly crash

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. – A woman who survived a deadly crash in Murray County is now facing charges.

In July, 911 dispatchers received a call about a crash on Hwy 7, just west of Sulphur.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they realized that a Chevy Equinox had overturned on the side of the road.

Officials say the passenger in the vehicle, 25-year-old Amber Stephens, was pronounced dead at the scene from her injuries.

The driver, 26-year-old Chenoa Imotichey, was taken to the hospital and survived her injuries.

Months after the deadly crash, Imotichey is now facing charges for the accident.

According to online court records, Imotichey has been charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection with the case.