Woman treated for gunshot wound after dog sets off gun

ENID, Okla. – A woman was taken to the hospital after apparently being shot by a dog while waiting for a train in Enid this week.

Just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police responded to an accidental shooting call near N 10th St. and Hemlock.

According to Enid News & Eagle, passenger 44-year-old Tina Springer and driver 79-year-old Brent Parks, both of Nash, were stopped for a train when the incident happened.

Parks’ yellow lab was in the backseat of the vehicle when the dog jumped onto the console, causing a gun to discharge and hit Springer in the left thigh. The console had a folding center and a .22 caliber handgun was under it.

Parks reportedly told police the gun is not normally loaded when he carries it.

Springer was taken to the hospital to be treated.

