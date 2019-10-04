Altus police arrest teen accused of robbing, assaulting another teen

ALTUS, Okla. – A teen was arrested after he allegedly robbed and assaulted another teen, Altus police say.

On Thursday, at around 4:20 p.m., police responded to a report of an assault and battery near Falcon Rd. and Park Ln.

Police say a 15-year-old told police he was walking home when a vehicle stopped and several people got out.

The teen recognized one of the people and says that person, another 15-year-old, confronted him, demanding his Gucci slippers.

According to Altus police, the teen refused and walked away from the confrontation. However, that’s when the 15-year-old suspect grabbed the victim from behind and threw him to the ground, causing him to be unconscious.

The teen says he when woke up his slippers were gone.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for head and shoulder injuries.

Altus police say the 15-year-old suspect was found at home nearby and taken into custody. The suspect was later released to the custody of a parent after signing a promise to appear.

The victim’s slippers were also found.