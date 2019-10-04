Bond set for violent Enid home invasion suspect

ENID, Okla. - A Garfield County judge set the bond for 21-year-old Wesley Stuart for $50,000 on Thursday in connection to a violent home invasion last month in Enid.

Police say Stuart broke into his neighbor's home on September 18 and attacked the resident with a pipe.

It was something that came as quite a shock to area residents.

“I couldn’t believe that a neighbor would break into neighbor’s house," Cara Seal said. "I don’t know what they would do it for, what’s the purpose? I thought we had good neighbors.”

Court document reveal that Stuart left behind a trail of evidence for police.

Police say at the scene they recovered a hoodie and white shirt that belonged to Stuart, and they also found a cell phone that didn't belong to the victim.

“That’s very, very crazy. I couldn’t imagine even taking your cell phone with you to rob a neighbor, or beat a neighbor up," Seal said. "How could you leave something like that behind?”

Police say on the phone they found even more evidence pointing the finger at Stuart. There was a a picture of Stuart in a mask taken 15 minutes before the attack, and there was also a picture of Stuart's Social Security card.

Stuart is charged with first-degree burglary and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. His bond hearing is scheduled for November 4.

