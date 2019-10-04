Hazmat crews respond to chlorine leak at Norman Water Treatment Plant

NORMAN, Okla. – Hazmat crews have contained a chlorine leak at the water treatment plant in Norman.

Crews responded to the 3000 block of East Robinson before 2 p.m. Friday.

Norman Fire Chief Travis King said that a valve malfunctioned on a cylinder that was being connected, and it began leaking chlorine.

Officials placed a valve cover on the cylinder, containing the leak, and briefly closed off Robinson between 34th and 36th avenues.

The road is back open and the scene should be cleared in about an hour, according to the fire chief.