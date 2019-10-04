× Man accused of leaving child in vehicle, overdosing in Oklahoma City convenience store bathroom

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested after he allegedly overdosed in the bathroom of an Oklahoma City gas station while leaving a child in a vehicle.

On Thursday, just before 12:30 p.m., police responded to an overdose at a convenience store near I-240 and Sunnylane.

When police arrived on scene, they found Justin Zajac, 28, unconscious between the toilet and wall in the men’s restroom.

Fire personnel were also on scene and told police a bag with heroin and paraphernalia were in the next stall.

According to a police report, officers found several syringes, a used metal spoon, pill bottle cap lid and a small black baggie with a tar-like substance, which police say later tested positive for heroin with a weight of .58 grams.

The report states officers spoke with a seven-year-old who said she was in a vehicle during the incident.

Police watched surveillance video and say the child had been left in the car for approximately 47 minutes.

Zajac was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of child neglect and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.