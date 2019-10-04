Man accused of sexually assaulting young girl released on bond, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. – A man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl was released from jail after posting bond earlier this week.

According to FOX 23, 20-year-old Cheyenne Watkins allegedly uses Snapchat to target 12- and -13-year-old girls.

Police say the conversations begin with questions considered to be normal, like “What’s up?” but quickly turn inappropriate.

In one incident, a 13-year-old girl was home alone and agreed to let Watkins come over.

Police say the victim initially agreed to have sex, but changed her mind and told him she did not want to. However, that’s when Watkins reportedly sexually assaulted the girl.

On Monday, Watkins turned himself in. He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on three complaints of child sexual abuse and one complaint of first-degree rape – victim under 14 years of age.

Watkins was released from jail after posting his $150,000 bond.

Tulsa police believe there may be more victims and would like anyone who has had contact with Watkins to come forward.

