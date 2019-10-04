× Metro mother arrested after 2-year-old found wandering alone near busy intersection

OKLAHOMA CITY – A mother was arrested after her child was found wandering alone near a busy Oklahoma City intersection.

On Tuesday, at around 7 p.m., police were called to the area near SW 74th and May in reference to a found child.

Police spoke with a passerby who found the child standing on the curb pointing at cars as they drove by.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the officer recognized the child from a call three days before when the child was found walking down SW 74th, nearly a mile away from her home.

The officer took the child into custody and went to the mother’s home, but no one answered.

The mother, Marquashia Thompson, 22, was found at her job and allegedly told police the child was left with a friend. She says she did not know the friend’s real name, only his nickname.

Thompson was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of abuse, neglect or financial exploitation by a caretaker.