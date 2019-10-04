× Norman principal retiring one year after bus crash injures several children

NORMAN, Okla. – A Norman principal is retiring one year after a bus crash left several students injured.

Ty Bell was the principal at Cleveland Elementary School for 14 years and says he’s now stepping away from the position to focus on his family and health.

Bell was driving a bus for Norman Public Schools last year, with more than 20 students onboard, when the bus hydroplaned and rolled several times.

Several students were injured, some severely, including 12-year-old Piper, who suffered a broken shoulder, concussion and severe PTSD.

Norman Public Schools paid $1 million to settle insurance claims, sending this statement to News 4 last month:

“Our focus from the onset has been to care for our students, teachers and families. Oklahoma state law limits the amount of insurance coverage a district can have, and the district carried the maximum coverage allowed by law. We worked diligently with the insurance company to ensure the full $1 million coverage amount was made available to impacted families and we submitted payment to the Cleveland County District Court as soon as the court permitted us to do so. The court also entered an order to distribute an additional $50,000 to injured students. The court will now determine and oversee the process for distributing the funds to impacted families.”

Bell was ticketed for unsafe speed for the road conditions, a citation his attorney said he did not contest.