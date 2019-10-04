OKC Police release sketch of burned person; need help ID’ing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police have released new details after a body was found on a burned couch at the end of September.

A body was found burned on a couch and left on the side of the road. Police are now releasing new images in hopes of getting this case solved.

“It’s a pretty unique case. You don’t often find furniture, particularly a couch, just sitting on a field, particularly on fire, with a deceased person on it,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police.

Just a week earlier crews responded to a fire call near Northeast 50th and Sooner Road.

“When they got out there, they found the couch engulfed in flames,” Knight said.

And once that fire was out police made a chilling discovery.

“The body had been totally consumed by the flames. Obviously, that puts obstacles in the way for our investigators,” Knight said.

Police have now released an image of what the victim is believed to have looked like.

As well as a photo of a tattoo, which was on the victim’s upper left chest.

“We don’t know if they died before the fire was set or if they died in the fire,” Knight said. “The body was burned to the point that they were unable to determine if it was male or female.”

While a motive is still unclear, what police are sure of is that this is indeed a murder.

“It’s something you don’t see every day, but our guys are doing everything they can along with the medical examiner's office to not only identify the person but to figure out exactly what happened,” Knight said.

Anyone who recognizes the victim's face or tattoo from the above image or has any information on the victim’s identity is asked to call the Police Department’s homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.