OKC woman, child escape apartment fire from second-story balcony

OKLAHOMA CITY - It was desperate moments for a woman and child.

Firefighters say they escaped a fire inside an Oklahoma City apartment from a second-story balcony.

It happened at Bridgepoint Apartments near Northwest 50th and MacArthur.

Neighbors say the woman did what she had to do.

"It absolutely is brave," said Alex Biggins. "To see a parent care for their child that way - it`s beautiful."

Biggins lives on the same floor where the fire broke out early Friday morning.

Neighbors telling him doors down, the woman dropped a child to another person before taking the leap herself.

He was getting this information second-hand, because – as luck would have it – he and his child weren't home at the time.

"If I had seen those flames coming at that door in the middle of the night, I don`t know what I would have done," Biggins said.

Firefighters say luckily the child only had a few scratches, but his mom is now dealing with some broken bones and possible internal injuries.

"When you have fire at your back, jumping from a second-story balcony may be your way out," said Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Meanwhile, neighbors like Frederick Lomah are dealing with the aftermath.

Lomah and his family live across the breezeway. With a new baby on the way soon, he said they will likely have to move.

"There`s a lot of smoke inside," Lomah said.

As crews work to repair the unit, fire investigators are working to find answers.

"There were different accounts from different people on the scene that made us think there may have even been other people inside the apartment, but we don`t know for sure," Fulkerson said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

Fire officials say the apartment was so badly damaged, it's impossible to tell if there were working smoke detectors.

We reached out to the apartment complex, but they declined to comment at this time.

Oklahoma City residents can request free smoke alarms from the fire department by calling (405) 316-BEEP (2337) and leaving a message.