Oklahoma City police release body cam in weekend shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY - New body camera video released by Oklahoma City police shows the moments police heard gunshots over the weekend.

“We’ve got shots fired! There’s a black male, white tank top!" the officer screamed.

Police were originally called to the area for a fight.

After telling the group to break up and go home, the officer walks around the corner and hears the first set of shots fired.

You then hear her say in her radio say, “I just heard gunshots in the Fassler Hall, Kong's area, by St. Anthony’s. I’m not quite sure who’s involved."

Moments later, you can hear the second barrage of gunfire.

The officer screams “show me your hands! show me your hands!" to a group of three men walking toward her.

It happened at a time most of the spots around were closing up, so a lot of people were outside.

The alleged shooter is Deandre Thomas.

A police report says multiple people fell to the ground when Thomas fired the shots.

Thomas, along with the two other men, keep moving toward the officer, claiming they were the ones being shot at.

“They shot at us!" the group of men said, and the officer responds, "I don’t care, show me your hands, all of you!”

The group eventually gets on the ground and is patted down.

That night, officers say they did not find the gun.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Thomas was arrested and faces charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and reckless conduct with a firearm.