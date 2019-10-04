Oklahoma community on edge after dog involved in deadly attack gets loose again

BENNINGTON, Okla. – Less than a week after a man was killed by dogs in Bryan County, more victims are coming forward.

On Saturday, police were called to a home for a dog attack involving two pit bulls and a mutt, Bennington Police Chief James Heil said.

Police say Alan Bruce was flown to a hospital in Texas in critical condition after the attack. He died just before 11 a.m. on Monday.

Since then, three people have come forward claiming they were attacked by Michael Wright’s dogs.

One of the victims, Jojo Robbins, says he was repairing a dryer at Wright’s home when he was reportedly bitten in the leg.

The dogs also allegedly attacked a young girl about a month ago. She was not seriously hurt. They also reportedly attacked 14-year-old Zachary Burkhalter on his way home from school recently.

Heil says one of the pit bulls was shot and killed after it came at the officers following the deadly attack. The two other dogs ran away and were then placed back in Wright’s care.

On Wednesday, one of the dogs got loose again when Wright says he let it outside for the bathroom.

The dog was found about an hour later and returned to Wright. Police issued Wright a ticket for allowing an animal to run at large.

KXII reports the dogs are being held at Wright’s home due to it being too expensive to board them while the investigation continues.

Heil says he checks on the dogs every day to make sure they are in quarantine.

The district attorney will determine if Wright will face any charges.

