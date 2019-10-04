× Oklahoma man sentenced to life in prison for murders of father, grandmother

HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. – A man accused of murdering his father and grandmother last year pled guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, on May 26, 2018, the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a double murder at a home in Holdenville.

Officials say the wife of 53-year-old Ronnie Key came home and found his body on the front porch of their home. OSBI officials say he had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body of 73-year-old Kathryn Frtiz was also found in a small house where she lived, on the property, and appeared to have been shot.

Rodney Key, Ronnie’s son, had been arrested in Pottawatomie County on May 26 after stealing his uncle’s truck and leading officers on a short chase. Rodney crashed the vehicle and that’s when Shawnee officers took him into custody.

On May 31, he was charged with the murders of his father and grandmother, facing four counts including two counts of first-degree murder – deliberate intent, possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction and robbery by force or fear.

This week, Rodney pled guilty and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder counts, 10 years in prison for the firearm conviction and life in prison for the robbery conviction.

All will be served consecutively.