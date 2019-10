Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma kicker Calum Sutherland has been suspended indefinitely pending a Title IX investigation by OU.

Sutherland has been accused of physically assaulting his girlfriend, who is also an OU student, in an incident on September 21.

Sutherland missed the Sooners' last game against Texas Tech after being arrested that same weekend for public intoxication.

Gabe Brkic replaced Sutherland vs. Tech and kicked two field goals and made all seven of his extra point attempts.