Paul Walker’s iconic collection of rare cars to be auctioned off next year

A vehicle from Paul Walker’s iconic personal collection could be yours next year.
A group of 21 collectible vehicles will be auctioned at Barrett-Jackson’s 49th Annual Scottsdale Auction from January 11 to January 19, 2020.
Highlights of the Paul Walker collection include seven BMW M3s, a 1989 Nissan Skyline “race car” and a 2009 Nissan 370Z that was actually used in the filming of “Fast Five.”
The late “Fast and the Furious” actor was a known automobile aficionado, with a collection that spanned “five decades of automotive excellence and truly reflected his personal taste,” Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson, said in a press release.
“Paul’s impact was immense through both his influence as an actor in the ‘Fast and the Furious’ movies and his philanthropic drive as the founder of Reach Out Worldwide,” Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson, said in a statement to CNN.
“We’re proud to help continue Paul Walker’s legacy by offering his esteemed collection to their new caretakers at our flagship Scottsdale event.”
The Paul Walker Collection includes:
- 1963 Chevrolet Nova Wagon
- 1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Wagon
- 1967 Chevrolet II Nova
- 1988 BMW M3 E30
- 1989 Nissan R32 Skyline Race Car
- 1991 BMW M3 E30 Coupe
- 1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight
- 1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight
- 1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight
- 1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight
- 1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight — Factory LTW wing and race-livery delete
- 1995 Ford Bronco SUV
- 2000 Audi S4
- 2003 Ford F250 Pickup
- 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 Pickup
- 2005 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic Motorcycle
- 2006 Toyota Tundra Pickup
- 2008 Suzuki DR-Z400SML Motorcycle
- 2009 Nissan 370Z
- 2011 BMW F800GS Motorcycle
- 2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302S Race Car
Tickets to the auction and information on becoming a bidder are available now on Barrett-Jackson’s website.