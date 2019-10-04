Service aims to speed up the private adoption process and cut out the costs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Little Tate almost didn`t make it after his mother Megan was in an accident while pregnant with him three years ago.

“Tate was actually stillborn. They had to bring him back to life,” grandmother Christy Christenson said.

Miraculously Tate survived, but at four months old his mother passed away suddenly while holding Tate.

“He`s our miracle baby. That`s what we call him,” Christy Christenson said.

Now Christy and her husband Jeff Christenson are raising their beloved grandson and will finalize a private adoption soon.

It's something that can be costly with legal fees and take a long time when done privately. For the Christensons it will cost more than $10,000 to adopt Tate.

The home study is a required legal document that the state needs to approve adoption and make sure the adoptive home is safe.

“The safety conditions of the home, family history and just ensure that the adoption is going to be appropriate,” Kelsey Case, owner of Oklahoma Family Resources, said.

It`s subsidized through DHS, but not with private adoption.

“So we wanted to do was find a way to make it affordable and efficient so that money, time and paperwork isn`t the reason children aren`t getting adopted,” Case said.

For the Christenson’s it can also be a stressful process.

“I wasn`t worried about anything coming`s out bad. It was just the stress of going through all of the steps to get it done,” Jeff Christenson said.

“I have a good idea of what she was looking at, but I wasn`t sure,” Christy said.

Oklahoma Family Resources works with families referred by an attorney with the goal to expedite the process. And they want to work with families on a pro bono basis.

“Because on top of tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees, we don`t want to add additional expenses,” Case said with the goal to ease the burden on families adopting a child.

For more information visit https://oklahomafamilyresources.com/.