SH-74 and Waterloo Rd. intermittently narrow at intersection beginning next week

OKLAHOMA – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has announced a sign installation project that will affect traffic in Edmond.

North and southbound SH-74/Portland Ave. will be intermittently narrowed to one lane in each direction at Waterloo Rd. beginning at 8 a.m. Oct. 7 through early November as part of a traffic signal installation project.

East and westbound Waterloo Rd. will be intermittently narrowed and traffic shifted at SH-74 to allow for work around the intersection.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution in the area.

The project, expected to be completed in early November, will become a four-way stop with full traffic signals for all directions.

The nearly $200,000 contract was awarded to Traffic Signals Inc. in July 2019.